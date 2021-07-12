Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 52.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,180,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,295,627 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $13,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LADR opened at $11.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 2.25. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 129.93 and a quick ratio of 129.93.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LADR shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

In other news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $35,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,664.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 4,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $47,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 626,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,121 shares of company stock worth $622,420. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

