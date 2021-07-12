Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284,105 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Santander Consumer USA worth $13,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth $68,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 144.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

NYSE:SC opened at $40.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.30. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $41.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 51.93, a current ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

