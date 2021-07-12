NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 777,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,094 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.16% of NextGen Healthcare worth $14,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,802,000 after purchasing an additional 104,454 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 634,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,484,000 after acquiring an additional 116,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 89,388 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 42,852 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $16.49 on Monday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $23.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

