BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given New $984.00 Price Target at UBS Group

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $890.00 to $984.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. raised their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $906.38.

BLK stock opened at $901.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $137.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $868.36. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $902.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 37.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,482,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

