Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.98.

CMA stock opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 69.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

