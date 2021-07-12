HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $6.75 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Pi Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$6.30 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $989.75 million, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.39. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 312.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,665 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 411,955 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,839 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 124,347 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 25,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 22.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

