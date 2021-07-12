Northern Trust Corp Sells 16,671 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 393,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,671 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Camping World were worth $14,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,156,000 after buying an additional 42,560 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the first quarter valued at about $8,510,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 8.4% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 149.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after buying an additional 114,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,008,209.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $19,627,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 731,630 shares of company stock valued at $33,795,654 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Shares of CWH opened at $39.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $49.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.35.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

