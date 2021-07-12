Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 412,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,804,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Sana Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SANA. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $460,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $976,000. Institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sana Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sana Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SANA opened at $19.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.44. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a PE ratio of -1.66.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sana Biotechnology Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.