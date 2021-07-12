Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $13,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,372,000 after acquiring an additional 125,167 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,201,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,838 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $49.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $59.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $968,657.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,021,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,883. 16.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.