JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 177.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,528 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.13% of BrightView worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BV. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BrightView by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after buying an additional 458,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BrightView by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 27,187 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in BrightView by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BrightView by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BrightView alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE BV opened at $16.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.85 and a beta of 1.45.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.70 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.