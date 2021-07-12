Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 21.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,624 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMFG stock opened at $6.89 on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

