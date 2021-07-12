JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 9,763 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 20.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,608,000 after buying an additional 90,313 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 117.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLP opened at $29.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $604.34 million, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 27.67%. Analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLP. Aegis began coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other One Liberty Properties news, VP Justin Clair sold 6,840 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $161,834.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

One Liberty Properties Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

