Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) by 4,313.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,252 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.19% of Foley Trasimene Acquisition worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPF. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William P. Foley II purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $998,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WPF opened at $9.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

