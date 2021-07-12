JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,537 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 13.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 72.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 40.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBB. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $23.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $467.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.59.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 24.77%. Analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

In other news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $202,070.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,438.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

