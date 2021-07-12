Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,262 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $438,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 609,818 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,701,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 289,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OVID. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

OVID stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $267.16 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $208.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Ovid Therapeutics Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

