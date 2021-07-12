Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,805 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.76% of Orthofix Medical worth $14,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 900.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $40.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.86 million, a PE ratio of -26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.14. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.33.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

