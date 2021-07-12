Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 98,289 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,177,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,289 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $14,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 313.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

NYSE AHH opened at $13.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 14.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.