Geode Capital Management LLC Has $14.58 Million Stock Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,637,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.48% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $14,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVR. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVR stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a market cap of $877.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.37. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.43%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

