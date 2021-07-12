Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,445 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $14,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Scholastic by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $37.47 on Monday. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

