ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ModivCare Inc. is a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. ModivCare Inc., formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ModivCare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of MODV stock opened at $170.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ModivCare has a 12-month low of $76.14 and a 12-month high of $184.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ModivCare will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,987,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,409,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,351,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,957,000.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

