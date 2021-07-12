LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LifeMD Inc. is a telehealth company. It offers a full portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers. LifeMD Inc., formerly known as Conversion Labs, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48. LifeMD has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $33.02. The company has a market cap of $287.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.72.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 million. Equities research analysts predict that LifeMD will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Stefan Galluppi bought 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $39,478.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,478.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justin Schreiber bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 44,351 shares of company stock valued at $404,899 over the last three months. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFMD. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that would offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

