NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $910.00 at Truist

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price lifted by Truist from $768.00 to $910.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $740.00 to $854.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $715.94.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $802.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $682.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.91, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $391.08 and a twelve month high of $835.00.

NVIDIA shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at $58,289,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,250 shares of company stock worth $59,802,500. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.7% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $3,416,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.5% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 535 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

