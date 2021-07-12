Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. develops environmentally safe bio-based products. The Company specializes in the discovery, development, and marketing of natural products for weed, pest, water resource, and plant disease management. It offers crop protection products for conventional and organic crop production, including herbicides for weed control, fungicides for plant disease control, nematicides for parasitic roundworm control, insecticides for insect and mite killers and plant growth regulators that growers use to increase crop yields, enhance plant health, manage pest resistance, and reduce chemical residues. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is headquartered in Davis, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

MBII stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $261.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 56.55% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marrone Bio Innovations news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $25,453.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,261,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,402.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,615 shares of company stock valued at $73,726. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,549,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 477,972 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 614,747 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 403,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 391.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 209,117 shares in the last quarter. 34.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

