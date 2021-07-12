The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) vs. Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Financial Contrast

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares The Walt Disney and Rush Street Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Walt Disney -7.73% 2.07% 0.91% Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A

63.8% of The Walt Disney shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of The Walt Disney shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 76.1% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Walt Disney and Rush Street Interactive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Walt Disney $65.39 billion 4.92 -$2.86 billion $2.02 87.64 Rush Street Interactive $278.50 million 9.33 $1.08 million ($0.01) -1,186.00

Rush Street Interactive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Walt Disney. Rush Street Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Walt Disney, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The Walt Disney and Rush Street Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Walt Disney 0 4 21 0 2.84 Rush Street Interactive 0 1 5 0 2.83

The Walt Disney presently has a consensus target price of $201.04, indicating a potential upside of 13.56%. Rush Street Interactive has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.79%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than The Walt Disney.

Summary

The Walt Disney beats Rush Street Interactive on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations. This segment is also involved in the television production and distribution. Its Parks, Experiences and Products segment operates theme parks and resorts, such as Walt Disney World Resort in Florida; Disneyland Resort in California; Disneyland Paris; Hong Kong Disneyland Resort; and Shanghai Disney Resort; Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club, National Geographic Expeditions, and Adventures by Disney and Aulani, a Disney resort and spa in Hawaii, as well as licenses its intellectual property to a third party for the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan. The company's Studio Entertainment segment produces and distributes motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, and Blue Sky Studios banners; develops, produces, and licenses live entertainment events; produces and distributes music; and provides post-production services through Industrial Light & Magic and Skywalker Sound. Its Direct-To-Consumer & International segment operates international television networks and channels comprising Disney, ESPN, Fox, National Geographic, and Star; direct-to-consumer videos streaming services consisting of Disney+/Disney+Hotstar, ESPN+, and Hulu; and operates branded apps and Websites, such as Disney Movie Club and Disney Digital Network, as well as provides streaming technology support services. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

