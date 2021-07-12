Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Sells $484,140.00 in Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $162.64 on Monday. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $166.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.61.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. Sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research began coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

