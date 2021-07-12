Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Sells $484,140.00 in Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $162.64 on Monday. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $166.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.61.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. Sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
