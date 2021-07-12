Dennis Polk Sells 7,000 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.21, for a total value of $1,135,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,366,555.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $781,500.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $800,650.00.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $162.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion and a PE ratio of 27.61. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $166.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNXC. Barrington Research began coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

