$0.45 EPS Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.49. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,959,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,160 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,329,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,997,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,111 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

