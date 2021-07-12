First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,680 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,138 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,692,000 after acquiring an additional 260,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in First Foundation by 70.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after buying an additional 168,651 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in First Foundation by 98.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 332,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after buying an additional 164,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $22.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.06. First Foundation Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 31.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

