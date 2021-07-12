UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBJ opened at $41.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $44.35.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

