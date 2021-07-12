OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.80.

OPRX stock opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.35 million, a PE ratio of 1,849.28 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.05. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $63.98.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 13,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $753,031.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,684.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $389,943.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,007 shares of company stock worth $4,639,488 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 48,014 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.