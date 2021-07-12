PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ PWFL opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $247.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PowerFleet will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 262,399 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 25.6% in the first quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,092,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 426,362 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,801,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after acquiring an additional 135,620 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 4.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 55,445 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 342.1% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

