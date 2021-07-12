Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY opened at $49.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $364.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.41. Rocky Brands has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.85%. Analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

In other Rocky Brands news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore acquired 500 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,902. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,207,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,813 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 22.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocky Brands (RCKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.