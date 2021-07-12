UBS Group AG Has $849,000 Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of MYR Group worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MYR Group by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 89,497 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MYR Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $90.18 on Monday. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $92.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.19.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $405,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,707,078.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,500. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.