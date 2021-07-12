UBS Group AG Sells 908 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 70.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000.

FLC stock opened at $24.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.07. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.1295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

