UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 777.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,868 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Casa Systems were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $2,224,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,578,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Casa Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,439,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Casa Systems by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 172,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CASA. Raymond James raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

In related news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $562,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,530,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,912,926.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 513,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASA stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $744.72 million, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA).

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.