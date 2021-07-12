JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 47,074 Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.75% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TUFN. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,156,000 after purchasing an additional 510,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 128,035 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 285.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 145,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 107,680 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 167,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 60,530 shares during the period. 38.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TUFN opened at $9.56 on Monday. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $351.52 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

