Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 40,706 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPT. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 107,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 127.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 72,358 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 14.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 40,103 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 45,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PPT opened at $4.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.70. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $4.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

