Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.00.

FERG opened at $143.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.36. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $143.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 35.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

