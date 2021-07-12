Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised their price target on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Golden Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.20.

GDEN stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $46.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 2.93.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Hill Path Capital LP grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 255.8% in the first quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 943,200 shares during the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $3,497,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $2,955,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 92.4% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 146,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 70,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

