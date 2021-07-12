Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €3.00 by Morgan Stanley

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) has been assigned a €3.00 ($3.53) target price by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 26.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Air France-KLM currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €3.27 ($3.84).

Shares of AF opened at €4.07 ($4.78) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €4.49. Air France-KLM has a one year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a one year high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

