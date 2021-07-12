UBS Group AG Has $877,000 Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 167.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,903 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Global Medical REIT worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,293,000 after buying an additional 53,164 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 16,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 30.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

GMRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $925.28 million, a P/E ratio of -89.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.