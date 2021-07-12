XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XPO. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.42.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $141.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 107.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $72.21 and a twelve month high of $153.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,752,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,612,993. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,395,725 shares of company stock worth $458,515,206. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

