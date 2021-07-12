BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 15.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $54.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.35. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $55.89.

