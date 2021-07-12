BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 90.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 238,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297,888 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TV. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 23,039 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 17,790 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

TV opened at $13.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.48.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0881 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

TV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

