BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 976,429 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 200,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.69% of VAALCO Energy worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 59.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 408,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the first quarter worth $178,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 886,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 61,966 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,730,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 45,694 shares during the last quarter. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:EGY opened at $3.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.51. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

