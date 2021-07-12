UBS Group AG Has $890,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,999 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 120,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $9.17 on Monday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $9.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.