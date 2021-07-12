BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 196,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,960,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,320,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,925,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,528,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,219,000. 20.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.05. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GCMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, April 26th.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

