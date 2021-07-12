BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.88% of Kamada worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kamada during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Kamada by 143,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 140,741 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kamada by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89. Kamada Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

