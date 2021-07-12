SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) by 335.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SCYNEXIS were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCYX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCYX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Aegis dropped their target price on shares of SCYNEXIS from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

SCYX stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.10.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

