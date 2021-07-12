BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.06% of SEACOR Marine worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMHI. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in SEACOR Marine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

SMHI opened at $4.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $106.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 101 support and specialty vessels, of which 64 were owned or leased-in, 35 were joint-ventured, and 2 were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.